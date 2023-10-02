Pastor enters zoo, plays with lions to prove to church members that he’s powerful (video)

“Pastor Daniel brought his church members to show them that nothing can happen to a man of God. Somebody, please shout hallelujaaaaaaaaah!” @mufasatundeednut who shared the video on Instagram captioned it.

In the heart-stopping video, the lions sit calmly, showing no sign of being carnivorous as pastor Daniel rubs his hands on their heads and holds their mouth at some points.

The video has got many social media users reacting, with some saying that the lions in the den have been domesticated and hence could not harm Pastor Daniel. Some people dared him to try his so-called powers on hungry and wild lions to see if he would survive the stunt.

Read some of the interesting reactions below:

donaldmgb6: Something must have been done before his visit there that we do not know. I will like to invite him to my neighbours compound to come and visit Roger. It is a very friendly dog.

abayomi_alvin: His faith shook when the last lioness tasted his hand…. Weldone Pastor Daniel

reallovethebede: Wow I think they are not hungry yet

augingenuity: That lion is not wild is trained, God does miracles when is needed not to show his powers...... I have nothing to tell the pastor except "dey play

elnuksllams1203: These are cubs (baby lions). I also have photos I took with cubs this size at Lion Park in Johannesburg.

iamblackbharbie22: And you’ll wonder why most people don’t take Christianity serious

Cuz people like this would be making it look like a joke