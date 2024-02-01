Pastor's wife gives birth to sextuplets, asks for help: 'we prayed for only 5'

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday, Ifeanyi revealed that after 13 years of marriage, during which they faced challenges conceiving, the couple decided to undergo In-Vitro Fertilisation (IVF). To their amazement, the first-time mother delivered the sextuplets at 30 weeks through Caesarean Section, thinking she was expecting quintuplets.

Ifeanyi shared her emotional journey, recounting the difficulties she and her husband faced in their quest for children. Despite spending a significant amount of money on medications and various attempts, including two miscarriages, they experienced disappointment. This led them to accept the situation and wait for God's timing.

"God in His infinite mercy visited us, and here we are today, God has changed the story," Ifeanyi exclaimed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Reflecting on the pregnancy, Ifeanyi admitted that it was not an easy journey, with several challenges from the second week onward. The last two weeks before delivery were particularly strenuous, but she expressed gratitude for the encouragement received from Dr Bello, the attending doctor, who suggested waiting another week, leading to the discovery of the surprise sixth baby during the Caesarean Section.

The sextuplet mother said she could hear the doctors while performing the CS saying "'It’s like there is another one, and there was,'" Ifeanyi revealed.

While celebrating the birth of the sextuplets, Ifeanyi acknowledged the need for assistance. She revealed that when they first saw the results, they did not anticipate the number of children that would be born, and now, financial and other forms of assistance are required to support the family.

"I need assistance because when we saw the results for the first time, we did not know it would be this number, we know the number of children we asked God for but He gave us six," Ifeanyi stated.

ADVERTISEMENT