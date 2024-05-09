People flee as gunshots are fired at Voter Registration Center in Cape Coast North

The incident, which occurred on Thursday morning, was said to have been triggered by a dispute over the registration of individuals brought from Moree in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese constituency. According to reports, these individuals were being transported to the registration centre to register for voting purposes.

Tensions escalated between members of the NPP and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) when the former allegedly attempted to prevent the registration of the group from Moree. This disagreement led to a confrontation, culminating in the firing of multiple gunshots.

During the altercation, the phone of the NDC constituency Youth Organizer, Godfred Onso Nyameye, was allegedly seized, further exacerbating the situation. Eyewitnesses reported that Horace Ekow Ewusi, the NPP candidate, was then forcibly taken into his car and driven away from the registration centre by a group of individuals.

Despite the gravity of the incident, no arrests have been made at this time, leaving many concerned about the state of security and political tensions in the region.

The authorities are yet to release an official statement regarding the incident, but there are calls for swift action to be taken to address the underlying issues and ensure the safety of all citizens involved in the electoral process.