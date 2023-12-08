ADVERTISEMENT
Police arrest 17-year-old boy for having sex with a cock

Andreas Kamasah

A 17-year-old has been placed under arrest for defying nature's rule by having intercourse with a cock.

Police in Adamawa State, Nigeria, detained the adolescent, known as Lawali Mori, who lived in Viniklang, Girei Local Government Area.

After catching the perpetrator in the act, Viniklang resident Esther Dimas reported him to the police, leading to his arrest.

During questioning, the suspect admitted to sexually assaulting the Cock, but he was unable to give an explanation for the behaviour.

SP Adamawa State Police Command spokesperson Suleiman Nguroje confirmed the arrest and revealed that Commissioner of Police CP Afolabi Babatola ordered a covert probe into the matter.

There have been previous instances of people having sex with birds. In 2019, Kevin Simonyi, a Kenyan young man, claimed that having a partner was too costly and displayed unusual canal expertise with a chicken.

He continued by saying he found it hard to approach women, so he chose to deal with a bird instead.

“I fear approaching women because of the high level of poverty and I feel women are very expensive,” he was quoted to have said.

Owner Judith Basimiyu of the hen claimed that soon after the startling event, the unfortunate bird passed away from weariness. Veterinarians who collected evidence at the crime scene corroborated her story during the hearing.

Kevin entered a guilty plea to bestiality in Bungoma, Kenya, and was sentenced to 15 months in prison by Magistrate Stephen Mogute for his heinous conduct.

