ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Police arrest 3 young men for planning to launch Wagner-backed military group in Ghana

Andreas Kamasah

Three young men have been arrested in Diabene, Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis by the Western Regional Police Command and they are being prosecuted for being in league with Russia’s Wagner mercenary group and trying to launch its appendage in Ghana.

Police arrest 3 young men for planning to launch Wagner-backed military group in Ghana
Police arrest 3 young men for planning to launch Wagner-backed military group in Ghana

The suspects have been identified as Evans, 25, Michael Asiedu, 23, and Ernest Asiedu, 26 who had organized a public durbar at which they were seen wearing and showing the flags of Wagner and Russia.

Recommended articles

According to a report by Citinewsroom.com, the three guys organized roughly 20 youths to form a military group in the Diabene community park with the aid of a supposed Australian sponsor.

However, a tipoff led police to arrest them before they could execute their agenda.

Assemblywoman of Fijai, Ramatu Ibrahim, who is in charge of Diabene is reported to have confirmed the developments and said the suspects must be made to face the rigours of the law to serve as a deterrent.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The police said after arrest and interrogation, the boys said they were doing a freedom demonstration, they said they were training on how to wage war against the government, so I asked how? They were hoisting different flags of different countries, and playing the national anthem.

“Their influential leader is abroad, and the leader in Ghana is 25 years old, after the police explained things to them, they realised that they didn’t know what they were in for. I learnt they were promised some money if their planned action becomes successful,” Citinewsroom.com quotes her as saying.

Mensah Promise, the spinner who was also detained with the suspects while playing music for their durbar is reported to have said that he and his co-suspects have already been in court twice at the Takoradi Circuit Court but are currently out on bail.

The Western Regional Police Command is expected to release further information on the development although it confirmed it.

You can read a detailed report by Ghanafact.com about the activities of the suspects and their alleged Wagner-backed activities in Ghana.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nsawam Prison - Ghana

Angry Ghanaian businessman takes off shirt, chases judge for jailing him 15 years

Arrest and handcuffed

Ghanaian radio presenter arrested for allegedly defiling 11-year-old daughter for 1 year

Police arrest 22-year-old houseboy who killed his madam a month after being employed

Police arrest 22-year-old houseboy who killed his madam a month after being employed

IGP Dampare exchanges pleasantries in a handshake with Supt. Asare wants him removed

IGP Dampare exchanges handshake, pleasantries with Supt. Asare who wants him removed (video)