Police arrest 3 young men for planning to launch Wagner-backed military group in Ghana

According to a report by Citinewsroom.com, the three guys organized roughly 20 youths to form a military group in the Diabene community park with the aid of a supposed Australian sponsor.

However, a tipoff led police to arrest them before they could execute their agenda.

Assemblywoman of Fijai, Ramatu Ibrahim, who is in charge of Diabene is reported to have confirmed the developments and said the suspects must be made to face the rigours of the law to serve as a deterrent.

“The police said after arrest and interrogation, the boys said they were doing a freedom demonstration, they said they were training on how to wage war against the government, so I asked how? They were hoisting different flags of different countries, and playing the national anthem.

“Their influential leader is abroad, and the leader in Ghana is 25 years old, after the police explained things to them, they realised that they didn’t know what they were in for. I learnt they were promised some money if their planned action becomes successful,” Citinewsroom.com quotes her as saying.

Mensah Promise, the spinner who was also detained with the suspects while playing music for their durbar is reported to have said that he and his co-suspects have already been in court twice at the Takoradi Circuit Court but are currently out on bail.

The Western Regional Police Command is expected to release further information on the development although it confirmed it.