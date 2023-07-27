Police arrest Adisadel College student for assault, he’ll appear in court on Friday

The now-suspect was captured in viral footage subjecting another student to a heartbreaking assault. He held the victim by the neck using his inner arm, leaving him helpless before hitting his face against a hard wooden bed in their dormitory. The victim's face swelled up instantly.

Later, the school authorities suspended both the victim and his assailant, a development that got Ghanaians furious as it didn’t make sense why the victim should be punished on top of the violence inflicted on him.

Following the intervention of the Ghana Education Service and other stakeholders, the suspect is facing the law, while the victim has been recalled from his suspension, and is currently undergoing medical treatment. The school has assigned a psychologist to provide him with the necessary support and counselling to enable him to come over the trauma.

ADVERTISEMENT

The assault happened on June 30, but the school authorities said the students hid it from them until recently.