Police invite 8 NDC executives for wearing military camouflage during Mahama’s campaign

However, it appears the police in the region found it inappropriate, hence the invitation to the concerned executives on Monday, March 27, 2023.

First Vice Chairman of the party, Captain retired Kwame Jabari confirmed the invitation in an interview with Kumasi-based Abusua FM, describing it as needless.

“The camouflage was bought at Kumasi Kejetia Market which bears no military symbol of the Ghana Armed Forces to warrant this needless invitation. The camouflage is available on the market NPP people including their antinational Organizer and Youth Organizer Nana Boakye have all been wearing the camouflage so why us,” starrfm.com.gh quotes Jabari as saying.

He added that the Ashanti Regional NDC sees the invitation by the police as intimidation by some faceless people.

“By our principle, we will decide whether the invitation is intimidation tactics or not. If we deem it as intimidation, we will not honour it if it is not, we must honour it.

“We have dozens of pictures of NPP National and regional executives including their supposed disbanded vigilante group who wear the military camouflage for their party activities so why didn’t the police invite them but us? So, we see this police invitation as selective justice being pushed by a group of faceless people.”