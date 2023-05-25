Polytechnic student commits suicide after losing his and roommate’s fees to betting

It is reported that the deceased lost his school fees and that of his friend on online betting on Friday after the school had warned that no student would be allowed to write the examination without completing the registration.

To avoid embarrassment, the young man allegedly took sniper just a few minutes to the exam on Monday, May 22.

He was rushed to the school’s clinic for first aid and then referred to a specialist hospital where he was pronounced dead.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Public Relations Officer of the school, Sola Abiala confirmed the development, saying: “It was detected at the specialist hospital that the late student drank snipper.

“His father told the school that his son had used his school fees to gamble last session but, he had to rescue him by making another payment.”

Abiala added that the deceased who is notorious for gambling with his school fees did not leave any suicide note behind.

“We have a policy here that any student that does not pay school fees will not write exam.

“He realised that he and his friend would not write the exam, that was why he committed suicide.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We sent for his parents and briefed them. His father told us that his late son did the same thing last session and he had to send money to him to pay the fees.

“He said if he had known about the latest one, he would have paid for it.

“But when we asked the father to take possession of the corpse, he rejected it and said he could not take his son’s corpse back home.

“He asked us to bury him. The school paid part of the burial expenses, and had to pay the fee for the other student whose fee was used to gamble to avoid another calamity. We didn’t want him to also commit suicide.

“We were surprised that he did not leave any suicide note behind. We did not see any note. We went to his house and checked for a note, but there was no note other than the bottle of the snipper he drank.”

ADVERTISEMENT