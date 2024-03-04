ADVERTISEMENT
School uses tomato paste containers, gallons as drums for Independence Day march rehearsal

Andreas Kamasah

In a poignant display of resilience and creativity, teachers at Ama Badu D/A Primary School in Mpasatia, Atwima Mponua district of Ashanti, have resorted to unconventional means to prepare their students for the upcoming Independence Day march on March 6th.

A video circulating on social media, shared by Ghanaian X page, EDHUB, depicts the heartwarming scene where teachers utilize tomato paste containers and gallons as makeshift drums to train the students for the significant event.

The school's dire financial situation has left them unable to procure traditional drums for the march, prompting the resourceful teachers to improvise with whatever materials were available.

"Teachers at Ama Badu D/A Primary School in Mpasatia, Atwima Mponua district of Ashanti, use tomato paste containers and gallons as drums to train their students for the upcoming 6th March Independence Day celebration march. The school does not have drums to train their students, forcing teachers to use containers," reads the caption accompanying the viral video.

Independence Day holds profound significance for Ghanaians as it commemorates the country's liberation from colonial rule on March 6, 1957. The annual celebration is marked by various activities, including spirited marches by schools, institutions, and the public, symbolizing freedom and national pride.

The heartwarming dedication of the teachers and students at Ama Badu D/A Primary School serves as a reminder of the resilience and determination prevalent in communities facing adversity. Their innovative approach not only prepares the students for the Independence Day march but also highlights the spirit of unity and perseverance ingrained in Ghanaian society.

Andreas Kamasah

