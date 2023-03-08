It is reported that Eliyu Simiyu has discovered the alleged plans being hatched by some residents of the country’s Bungoma County, and thought it prudent to take proactive measures to safeguard his life.
Self-proclaimed ‘Jesus Christ’ runs to police station as locals allegedly plan to 'crucify' him
A Kenyan man who has claimed over the years to be Jesus Christ has reportedly lodged an official complaint with the police, saying his life is under threat after alleged plans by some locals to 'crucify' him on Good Friday.
The residents are reported as saying that he would resurrect on the third day after his crucifixion and go to heaven like Jesus Christ did if he is indeed the Messiah as he has claimed over the years.
The crucifixion and death of Jesus occurred in 1st-century Judea, most likely in 30 CE or 33 CE, is described in the four canonical gospels, referred to in the New Testament epistles, attested to by other ancient sources, and considered an established historical event.
He was taken to a place called Golgotha, just outside the city wall – which means 'The place of the skull' - for his crucifixion.
While they were nailing Jesus to the cross, he prayed over and over, “Father, forgive them, for they don't know what they're doing.”
According to the Bible, Jesus Christ resurrected on the third day after his crucifixion and went to heaven to be with his father.
Since Eliyu Simiyu calls himself Jesus Christ, the locals are probably curious to see if he has what it takes to go through the torturous crucifixion and also resurrect on the third day.
