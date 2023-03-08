Self-proclaimed ‘Jesus Christ’ runs to police station as locals allegedly plan to 'crucify' him

The residents are reported as saying that he would resurrect on the third day after his crucifixion and go to heaven like Jesus Christ did if he is indeed the Messiah as he has claimed over the years.

The crucifixion and death of Jesus occurred in 1st-century Judea, most likely in 30 CE or 33 CE, is described in the four canonical gospels, referred to in the New Testament epistles, attested to by other ancient sources, and considered an established historical event.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was taken to a place called Golgotha, just outside the city wall – which means 'The place of the skull' - for his crucifixion.

While they were nailing Jesus to the cross, he prayed over and over, “Father, forgive them, for they don't know what they're doing.”

According to the Bible, Jesus Christ resurrected on the third day after his crucifixion and went to heaven to be with his father.

ADVERTISEMENT