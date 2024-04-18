She sent naked photos to Dubai lover while I battled kidney disease - Erico speaks on divorce

ADVERTISEMENT
Renowned Ghanaian gospel singer Eric Oduro, widely known as Erico, opened up about the painful circumstances that led to his divorce from his ex-wife.

In a candid and deeply personal interview with Emelia Brobbey on Adom TV's Okukuseku show, the 'Twen Nyame' hitmaker disclosed a harrowing experience where he caught his then-wife sharing intimate photos with her lover in Dubai while he battled kidney disease. Erico revealed that his trust was shattered when he discovered his wife sending nude images to her paramour while he lay on his sickbed.

The ordeal began when Erico fabricated a story about having only five months to live due to his kidney disease, testing his wife's loyalty. Despite initially appearing supportive, her actions took a drastic turn, culminating in the heartbreaking incident.

Recalling the fateful night, Erico recounted pretending to be asleep as he heard the sound of a camera clicking. To his shock, he discovered his wife naked, sending explicit photos to her lover overseas.

"I was on the bed pretending to be asleep and she was on the couch. I heard the camera clicking multiple times and I thought she was taking photos of me in my vulnerable state," Erico shared. "However, when I turned, I realized she was naked and sending the photos to a man whom she was talking to on the phone."

The pain deepened as Erico overheard his wife assuring her lover that she would marry him as soon as she was widowed, under the false belief that Erico had only a few months left to live.

Confronting his wife about the betrayal, Erico made the difficult decision to prioritize his health and walked out of their marriage, returning to Kumasi the next morning. Since then, he has focused on his gospel ministry and has made a full recovery.

Erico's revelation has sparked conversations about trust, loyalty, and the complexities of relationships, resonating deeply with his fans and followers. Despite the pain of his past, Erico's resilience shines through as he continues to spread his message of hope and faith through his music.

