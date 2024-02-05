Stephen shared the harrowing details of his condition in an interview with TV3’s Godwin Asediba. The sickle cell patient expressed the challenges he faces, narrating how the persistent erection causes constant pain in his penis, testicles, and groin, making even the simplest activities like sleeping, sitting, and urinating unbearable. His cry of pain has become incessant, echoing the severity of his situation.
Sickle cell patient battling with painful uncontrolled erection pleads for help
Stephen Danquah, a male sickle cell patient, is bravely battling with priapism, a painful condition marked by a prolonged and uncontrollable erection. The ordeal, which has persisted for days, has left him in excruciating pain, struggling to find relief and financial support.
Previously seeking treatment at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital, Stephen's financial constraints have now rendered him unable to continue his medical visits. Doctors advised him to prepare financially for a more permanent solution - surgery. However, the financial burden has left him in a dire situation, unable to access the necessary medical care.
Adding to the complexity of his predicament, Stephen reveals that his family members have deserted him due to his condition, leaving him without the means to raise funds for hospital visits or surgery. The worsening financial constraints have exacerbated his condition, making it increasingly challenging to manage his health effectively.
Edward Kofi Boache, a urologist at the Ridge Hospital in Accra, emphasized the vulnerability of sickle cell patients to priapism. He shed light on the urgency of addressing Stephen's situation, emphasizing the potential risks associated with prolonged priapism, including the impact on future sexual functionality.
As Stephen grapples with both physical and emotional pain, his plea for financial aid and medical intervention becomes an urgent call for compassion and support. The fear of potential complications from the recommended surgery adds another layer to this complex medical saga, highlighting the need for swift action to alleviate his suffering.
