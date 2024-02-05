Sickle cell patient battling with painful uncontrolled erection pleads for help

Previously seeking treatment at the Korle-bu Teaching Hospital, Stephen's financial constraints have now rendered him unable to continue his medical visits. Doctors advised him to prepare financially for a more permanent solution - surgery. However, the financial burden has left him in a dire situation, unable to access the necessary medical care.

Adding to the complexity of his predicament, Stephen reveals that his family members have deserted him due to his condition, leaving him without the means to raise funds for hospital visits or surgery. The worsening financial constraints have exacerbated his condition, making it increasingly challenging to manage his health effectively.

Edward Kofi Boache, a urologist at the Ridge Hospital in Accra, emphasized the vulnerability of sickle cell patients to priapism. He shed light on the urgency of addressing Stephen's situation, emphasizing the potential risks associated with prolonged priapism, including the impact on future sexual functionality.

