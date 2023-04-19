ADVERTISEMENT
Single mom of 3 who treks daily to hawk kenkey for GHC20 wage needs GHC700 to start business

A 24-year-old single mother of three who treks for long distances every day selling someone’s kenkey for a commission of GHC 20 to fend for herself and her children says all she needs to start her own business is just GHC 700.

According to myjoyonline.com, Ama Darkowaa who had all three of her children out of wedlock treks within Greater Kumasi to sell Fante Kenkey daily.

She has been reportedly hawking since age 13 and had her first child at the age of 14. Since all the children, ages nine, six, and four are in school, she has no option but to make money to cater for their needs, hence the daily struggle.

Asked where the father of her children was, Ama said that he “moved out to Accra about four years ago”.

She reportedly boards a vehicle at Adankwame, where she resides, and begins her day by hawking the Kenkey, alighting at Abrepo-Junction and then trekking around to sell till she makes GH₵200 worth of sales for the day before she can get her little commission, myjoyonline.com reports.

“The business isn’t for me. I work for someone and she pays me 20 cedis at the end of the day. I take a vehicle from Adankwame to Abrepo Junction at ₵5.50Pesewas and then walk to anywhere I want to sell,” Ama said.

She attended Adankwame D/A JHS but dropped out of school in year 2 when she got pregnant and had no support.

She has been living in Adankwame with her maternal aunt since she was three years old, while her parents live at Asanko, in the Amansie area.

She lamented that trekking every day while carrying a heavy load of Kenkey only to make a paltry GHC 20 at the end of the day was hectic and tiring but she has no other option.

