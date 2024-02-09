Identified only as Zaila, the distraught woman recounted the series of tragic events that led to her desperate actions in an interview with Afrimax English. Following the untimely demise of her father in a road accident, life took a drastic turn for her family. Struggling to make ends meet as a single mother, Zaila found herself facing an insurmountable challenge when her mother suddenly fell critically ill.
Single mom seeks help after having sex with 14 doctors to pay sick mother’s bills
A single mother from Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, has opened up about her harrowing ordeal of having to engage in sexual acts with 14 doctors in the same hospital to offset the medical bills for her ailing mother.
Recommended articles
Recalling the distressing moment, Zaila revealed that her mother, who had been in good health, inexplicably collapsed while working on their farm. The sudden onset of her mother's illness left Zaila grappling with the overwhelming burden of hospital bills, which she simply could not afford.
Initially, Zaila resorted to selling off their family's possessions to cover the medical expenses. However, as the funds dwindled, she found herself cornered with no alternative but to seek assistance. Despite reaching out to friends and wealthy family members, Zaila's pleas for financial support fell on deaf ears.
Amidst her despair, Zaila found herself preyed upon by some unscrupulous doctors who exploited her vulnerable situation. These medical professionals, aware of her desperate circumstances, shamelessly demanded sexual favors in exchange for her mother's treatment. Left with no choice, Zaila reluctantly acquiesced to their demands, engaging in sexual relations with no fewer than fourteen doctors within the same hospital.
The traumatic experience has taken a toll on Zaila, who now finds herself struggling to cope with the immense emotional and financial burden. Juggling her mother's ongoing medical care with the responsibility of caring for her young son, Zaila's meager earnings from farming are woefully inadequate to cover the escalating expenses.
With her mother's condition still precarious and the looming threat of further financial hardship, Zaila is now appealing for urgent assistance to break free from the vicious cycle of exploitation. Expressing regret over having to abandon her education due to financial constraints, Zaila implores for compassion and support from the community to help alleviate her plight.
As Zaila bravely speaks out against the injustice she has endured, her story serves as a poignant reminder of the pervasive challenges vulnerable individuals face in accessing essential healthcare services.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh