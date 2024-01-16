Some people have taken me to juju men - Chief of Army Staff cries, says it's jealousy

He further conveyed that, in addition to the spiritual attacks, he has been contending with a deliberate misinformation campaign aimed at tarnishing his image. Major Gen. Oppong-Peprah attributed these assaults to unwarranted jealousy, emphasizing that the name 'Oppong-Peprah' appears to be a source of fear for some individuals.

"Even this morning just before I got here, a publication was sent to me where it is being indicated that I have refused to accept the appointment of CDS and as a result, there is a stop in the military shakeup," he revealed.

Despite the challenges, Major Gen. Oppong-Peprah highlighted the achievements of the Ghana Armed Forces under his leadership, emphasizing that these accomplishments were a result of teamwork among officers at all ranks. He cautioned against singling him out for praise or criticism, attributing the success to collective efforts.

"For the past four years together, teamwork we have achieved so much and people are jealous of us. That is all. I did not do it, we did it as an army together with my staff officers and everyone. Commanding officers team going to Bundase and adding to whatever we are doing over there. It is teamwork, it is not me, Oppong-Preprah, so don’t attack me," he asserted.