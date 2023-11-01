South African armed robbers finally release Ghana’s Church of Pentecost deacon

The latest development was disclosed by Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa, Eswatini (Swaziland), Lesotho, Mauritius and Seychelles, Charles Owiredu in a tweet on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

A worrying footage emerged online on Sunday, October 29, 2023, which shows members of the Johannesburg branch of the Ghanaian CoP being robbed of their belongings at gunpoint before the deacon was kidnapped.

ADVERTISEMENT

As captured in the viral footage, a man of God is seen preaching to the church’s congregation when the bandits stormed the chapel and ordered everyone to lie on the floor, and they did. The armed men then went around and collected their belongings amid cries by frightened babies.

The High Commission of Ghana in South Africa issued a statement on Monday, October 30 saying efforts were underway to ensure the deacon’s safe release and return to his family.

“The Mission is presently working with the Church in cooperation with the South Africa Police Service (SAPS) to ensure the speedy and safe release and return of the victim to his family. Kindly note that the South African Police is fully focused on the matter and is working hard to ensure the safe return of our compatriot,” the statement said in part.