South African armed robbers finally release Ghana’s Church of Pentecost deacon

Andreas Kamasah

The deacon of the Church of Pentecost who was kidnapped by armed robbers who stormed the chapel during a service in Johannesburg, South Africa has finally been set free.

He gained his freedom on the night of Tuesday, October 31, 2023, amid a three-day prayer and fasting declared by the church to seek God’s intervention.

The latest development was disclosed by Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa, Eswatini (Swaziland), Lesotho, Mauritius and Seychelles, Charles Owiredu in a tweet on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

A worrying footage emerged online on Sunday, October 29, 2023, which shows members of the Johannesburg branch of the Ghanaian CoP being robbed of their belongings at gunpoint before the deacon was kidnapped.

As captured in the viral footage, a man of God is seen preaching to the church’s congregation when the bandits stormed the chapel and ordered everyone to lie on the floor, and they did. The armed men then went around and collected their belongings amid cries by frightened babies.

The High Commission of Ghana in South Africa issued a statement on Monday, October 30 saying efforts were underway to ensure the deacon’s safe release and return to his family.

“The Mission is presently working with the Church in cooperation with the South Africa Police Service (SAPS) to ensure the speedy and safe release and return of the victim to his family. Kindly note that the South African Police is fully focused on the matter and is working hard to ensure the safe return of our compatriot,” the statement said in part.

Thankfully, the deacon has regained his freedom from the bandits and he is now with his family.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

