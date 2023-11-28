Students forced to study under trees due to continuous mystery defecation in classrooms

In a recent turn of events that has garnered media attention, the students and teachers have decided to forego the unsanitary classrooms and opt for studying under trees. The sorry state of the classrooms, coupled with the foul stench emanating from the faeces-littered spaces, became intolerable.

Compounding the problem is the poor condition of the classroom doors, which makes it easy for unidentified intruders to access them during non-school hours. The motives behind these reprehensible acts remain mysterious, as the identities of the perpetrators are unknown.

Despite the presence of community facilities, the faceless culprits choose to disregard them and, instead, defecate within the classrooms. The students, who have been responsible for cleaning up the mess to prepare the space for their studies, have reached a breaking point.

ADVERTISEMENT