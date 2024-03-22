Students, teachers stranded as contractor locks up Pokukrom Ibrahimgya Islamic JHS

This incident is not an isolated one. Last month, on the same date, pupils of the Roman Catholic Primary School in Akyem Asene, located in the Asene Manso Akroso district of the Eastern Region, faced a similar predicament when they arrived at school only to find the gates locked, leaving them stranded.

The contractor responsible for the Pokukrom Ibrahimgya Islamic JHS project, Agyekum Kontor, CEO of Kontor Sadea and Sons Company Ltd, took the drastic measure of locking up the premises to demand payment from the government. Kontor emphasized his frustration, stating, "I have constructed this classroom block since 2016 but I have not been paid. They should pay by tomorrow. I have been at GETFUND for many times but they haven’t paid me. They have not paid me a penny but I handed over the facility to them in 2021."

It was not the first time Kontor resorted to such measures to get the government's attention. He revealed, "I have shut down the school on two occasions in which the DCE intervened to beg. Whenever I shut down the school they come to beg me and out of compassion for the children I open it but now I am broke." He made it clear that until he receives the payment owed to him, he will not reopen the school for the children.