‘That guy is a joke’ - Senior pastor slams Nigel Gaisie for ‘disgracing prophetic ministry’

The senior man of God said this among other things while speaking on Prime Morning with KMJ the Royal Host on Monday, January 2, 2023.

“It is high time we cautioned that young man to stop what he’s doing because he’s actually making a shame and joking with the whole issue of prophecy. He’s not doing anything right and shouldn’t call himself a national prophet because he’s disgracing himself and the prophetic ministry. That guy is a joke,” myjoyonline.com quotes him as saying.

“He’s making people make fun of the prophetic ministry. It’s not a joke; it is not entertainment; it is not something that you should be forced to do. Serious people will not listen to that guy.”

Prophet Gaisie and others are noted for publicly predicting doom during every Watch Night Service, a practice the Ghanaian public has condemned countless times.

Last year, the Ghana Police Service took a serious stance against the public pronouncement of doom prophecies, describing it as unlawful and warned that it would arrest any pastor who engaged in it. The warning brought some sanity, with most of them choosing to be silent while others adopted refined methods of communicating their prophecies to avoid arrest and prosecution.

This year, the police reminded the public and religious leaders that it was on standby to enforce the law should there be any breaches. The Ghana Police Service is not entirely against prophecies, but the choice of a public platforms to do it and circulation of the same on social media. Sometimes some of the pastors communicate their prophecies to the subjects on live radio and TV.

However, Nigel Gaisie, during his end-of-year church service, said among other things that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) in what he referred to as the “Republic of Yempɛ Nokware” will be sacked in 2023. He also spoke about an alleged plot to kill a former Arsenal star of Togolese nationality.

He was not the only pastor who made prophecies on the day. Prophet Isaac Owusu Bempah, the founder of Glorious Word Chapel International who calls himself the nation’s prophet, predicted that there might be an overthrow of the government. He also spoke about the likelihood of a lot of marriages in 2023, among other things.

Rev. Karikari Annor urged Ghanaians to be selective about which prophecies to believe, saying they should rather pray for the country’s turnaround.