The 'Prophet' title has become cheap - Pastor Mensah Otabil

Delivering a sermon at Desert Pastures in Bolgatanga, the home church of Rev. Eastwood Anaba, he lamented the absence of a formal body to regulate the religious sector, which he believes has allowed individuals to assume lofty titles such as "prophet" or "bishop" without proper scrutiny.

The lack of oversight, according to him, has led to the misuse and trivialisation of revered religious titles, diminishing their significance and associating them with deceit.

"People see the power that comes with being part of a charismatic church, but what I see is a looming danger. The public’s trust in us is crumbling. These days, when someone claims to be a prophet, it’s almost synonymous with being a fraudster. We have taken sacred roles, once held by figures like Isaiah and Jeremiah, and turned them into something cheap. Without proper regulations, anyone can claim a title and act as they please," Pastor Otabil explained.

His remarks come amid a wave of controversial prophecies and declarations, particularly concerning Ghana’s upcoming 2024 general elections.