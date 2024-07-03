ADVERTISEMENT
There are no jobs in UK, they don't even use cars- Ghanaian based in UK asserts

Gideon Nicholas Day

A Ghanaian residing in the UK has claimed that job opportunities are scarce, sharing the experience of a fellow Ghanaian from his hometown who has been unable to secure employment for four months. This assertion was made during an interview with DJ Nyame on SVTV Africa.

During the interview, he recounted, "Someone came from my hometown and has been living with me for four months without finding a job. Even today, I went to get him a job for 12 hours, and I should be sleeping now, but I'm here."

The man also mentioned that several of his friends in the UK are still searching for employment, noting that the type of documentation one arrives with can significantly impact job prospects.

He remarked, "That's why when people say UK residents are stingy, I laugh, because it's not easy to give away £1. Even when I work for my boss and he gives me £50... Ghana even uses more cars than people in London," he added in Akan

The interview has sparked a variety of responses on social media, with users expressing differing opinions about the job market in the UK and the accuracy of his statements.

NtetiɛPa🇬🇭 (@NTETIEPA) criticised the man's assertions, stating: "Tesla, Benz, BMW, top cars are like Uber here, yet you're on camera saying nonsense. If such a person is your uncle, you will never get help from him. If jobs are hard to find here, go back home. People without proper documents are still hustling here."

Hail Tizzy (@HailTizzy) countered the claim by sharing a personal anecdote: "Mate, it's a lie. My cousin left for the UK less than three months ago and is already working. The money she's making... but she's just misusing it."

The Dark Knight (@kobby_andrew)offered a more nuanced perspective: "Mate, it depends on the profession and your skill set. Certain jobs and skill sets are in high demand. If you’re moving to the UK to do menial jobs, how do you come to the conclusion that there are no jobs? Wrong people are being interviewed."

This conversation highlights the varied experiences of Ghanaians in the UK job market.

