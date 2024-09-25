'They'll kill all of us' - Ghanaian man forced into Russian army pleads for rescue

He explained that despite sustaining severe injuries to both legs, which make it impossible for him to walk, he is being administered injections and sent back into battle. “I’m not well, my legs are paining me, I can’t stand on them. Please do something about it. Where I am now is extremely risky. I can’t stand on any of my legs. Please act quickly. Check on the embassy and speak to them on our behalf,” he urged.

The young man described the constant fear he experiences, with the ever-present threat of Ukrainian drone strikes looming over him. “It is quite unfortunate that I cannot go further, or else I will be crushed by a drone. Come to our aid and help us as you see all the buildings here have collapsed; it is very scary. Please come and help us. We need your help.”

Struggling with both physical and emotional pain, he added, “My eyes well up with tears as I speak to you. I could not sleep last night. Please, help us; otherwise, they will kill all of us.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Business Insider USA

The man and 13 others embarked on their journey to Russia from Ghana on 4 August 2024, with the promise of securing well-paying jobs. They travelled through Togo, hoping to improve the lives of their families back home. However, soon after arriving in Russia on 6 August, they realised their dreams of employment were a façade.

Upon reaching the Russian city of Kostroma, the group signed what they believed were work contracts, only to discover they had been enlisted into the Russian military to fight in the war against Ukraine. The young men were reportedly deceived by Abraham Boakye, a well-known figure in Ghana’s football scene, who is popularly referred to as “One Man Supporter.”