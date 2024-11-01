Togolese and friend killed in Bawku attack while conveying father's body for burial

This tragic incident forms part of a broader pattern of unrest driven by enduring ethnic tensions and chieftaincy disputes in Bawku, which continue to destabilise the region.

Violence in Bawku has intensified over recent months, with deadly clashes between opposing ethnic groups causing severe casualties and increasing anxiety among residents. Tensions surged after a rival chief returned to the area, reigniting longstanding ethnic rivalries. Despite the deployment of security forces to manage the situation, sporadic attacks persist, keeping the atmosphere tense and unstable.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

With this latest ambush claiming two lives, the overall death toll from the conflict has now reached 19. This prolonged unrest, fuelled by chieftaincy disputes and historical ethnic divisions, continues to destabilise the region and disrupt daily life, with calls for a comprehensive peace strategy growing louder.

Resolving the Bawku conflict before the elections is crucial for ensuring a peaceful and credible voting process. The longstanding ethnic and chieftaincy tensions have not only led to multiple fatalities and widespread fear but also threaten to compromise election safety and voter turnout. In highly charged conflict zones like Bawku, unresolved hostilities could be further inflamed during the election period, as rival groups might exploit the occasion to advance political agendas, disrupt polling stations, and deter voters.