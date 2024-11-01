Togolese and friend killed in Bawku attack while conveying father's body for burial

The deceased include a Mamprusi man and a Togolese national. Reports suggest that the Togolese individual had been in Bawku to care for his ill father, who had recently passed away. They were transporting his father’s body to Togo for burial when the attack occurred.
A Togolese man and his friend, who were transporting his deceased father's corpse for burial, were among the passengers recently killed during an escalation of violence linked to the ongoing Bawku conflict. The two men were fatally shot while traveling by truck from Bawku. Reports say unknown assailants ambushed the vehicle and opened fire, killing both passengers.
This tragic incident forms part of a broader pattern of unrest driven by enduring ethnic tensions and chieftaincy disputes in Bawku, which continue to destabilise the region.
Violence in Bawku has intensified over recent months, with deadly clashes between opposing ethnic groups causing severe casualties and increasing anxiety among residents. Tensions surged after a rival chief returned to the area, reigniting longstanding ethnic rivalries. Despite the deployment of security forces to manage the situation, sporadic attacks persist, keeping the atmosphere tense and unstable.
With this latest ambush claiming two lives, the overall death toll from the conflict has now reached 19. This prolonged unrest, fuelled by chieftaincy disputes and historical ethnic divisions, continues to destabilise the region and disrupt daily life, with calls for a comprehensive peace strategy growing louder.
Resolving the Bawku conflict before the elections is crucial for ensuring a peaceful and credible voting process. The longstanding ethnic and chieftaincy tensions have not only led to multiple fatalities and widespread fear but also threaten to compromise election safety and voter turnout. In highly charged conflict zones like Bawku, unresolved hostilities could be further inflamed during the election period, as rival groups might exploit the occasion to advance political agendas, disrupt polling stations, and deter voters.
The violence could undermine confidence in the electoral process and hinder democratic participation in the region. Establishing peace before the elections would foster a secure environment, encouraging community engagement and allowing voters to exercise their rights without fear.