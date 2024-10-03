Toilet truck overturns after crashing into garbage tricycle in Pokuase (video)

While no casualties were reported, the incident has raised significant public concern about potential air pollution in the area. Social media users have been reacting to the footage, with many calling for immediate sanitation efforts and stricter safety regulations for heavy-duty vehicles to prevent future accidents. The video has garnered widespread attention, prompting local authorities to launch an investigation into the cause of the accident.

So far in 2024, Ghana has seen a significant number of road accidents.

According to the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), approximately 1,237 people died from road crashes between January and June 2024.

Provisional national traffic crash and casualty statistics show that from January to June 2024, there were 6,653 reported road traffic accidents. These incidents involved 11,283 vehicles across all categories (private, commercial, motorbikes, etc.) and resulted in 8,798 casualties, including 1,237 fatalities and 7,561 injuries.

From January to June 2024, knockdowns decreased by 4%, 4.5%, 3.8%, and 1%, respectively, while the number of fatalities rose by 13% compared to the same period in 2023.

Last year, Ghana recorded 14,135 road accidents, which led to 2,276 fatalities and 15,409 injuries, according to data from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service.

In 2023, the breakdown of road accidents indicated Accra leading the way with 4,797 incidents, followed by Tema with 994. Across the country, 23,998 vehicles were involved in these events, comprising 8,084 commercial vehicles, 10,767 private cars, and 5,147 motorcycles, highlighting the urgent need for improved road safety measures.

The main causes continue to be speeding, wrongful overtaking, and driver fatigue. Efforts are ongoing to improve road safety, including better infrastructure, stricter law enforcement, and public awareness campaigns.