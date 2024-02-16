The renal dialysis unit at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has been grappling with financial challenges, risking closure due to the inability to purchase essential consumables.
Trinity Stars School pupils donate GHS182,600 to support Korle-Bu Renal Unit
Students of Trinity Stars School have stepped up to support the Korle-Bu Renal Unit amidst a looming crisis.
Recommended articles
Head of the Unit, Prof. Vincent Boiman, disclosed that each dialysis session incurs a loss of GH₵380, which has been accumulating as debt, jeopardizing the unit's operations.
In an interview with JoyNews, Prof. Boiman highlighted the critical situation, stating, "Each time, we dialyse one person at GH₵380, we lose another GH₵380 because the actual cost is more than double what the patients are paying now. We are actually incurring costs which are not being paid for."
He expressed concerns over the unit's ability to sustain quality treatment and prolong patients' lives, emphasizing the dire need for adequate funding to procure necessary consumables.
The situation has been exacerbated by mounting debts, as revealed by Dr. Owusu Sekyere, the Director of Medical Affairs at KBTH. The facility has incurred an additional debt of GH₵2 million for treating kidney patients, further exacerbating the financial strain.
In response to this urgent call for assistance, students of Trinity Stars School decided to take action. Inspired by a lesson on dialysis during their science class, they recognized the plight of patients unable to afford essential treatments. As part of their annual charity initiative, the students rallied together to donate GHS182,600 to the Korle-Bu Renal Unit, aiming to alleviate financial burdens and ensure continued access to vital dialysis services.
The generous contribution from Trinity Stars School reflects a community-driven effort to support those in need and safeguard essential healthcare services. Their solidarity serves as a beacon of hope amid the challenges faced by the renal unit, emphasizing the importance of collective action in addressing healthcare disparities.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh