Tyrone Marhguy, popular Rastafarian student scores A1 in all subjects in WASSCE

After weeks of uncertainty and a legal battle that reached the Human Rights Court, the court ordered Achimota School to admit both Rastafarian students, emphasizing the protection of their fundamental human rights. Following the resolution, Marhguy found himself not only accepted into Achimota School but also participating in the 2023 National Science and Math Quiz as a member of the school's team.

The latest chapter in Marhguy's journey is one of academic excellence. The WASSCE results reveal a stellar performance, with Marhguy scoring A1 in all subjects he undertook. This achievement not only showcases his dedication and intelligence but also serves as a testament to the power of resilience and determination.

The nationwide discourse sparked by the Achimota controversy has continued on social media, where Marhguy is now celebrated as a symbol of triumph over adversity. His academic prowess adds a new dimension to the ongoing debate on religious freedom and cultural acceptance in educational institutions.

In May 2021, the Human Rights Court's ruling emphasized the importance of upholding individual rights and rejected the notion of limiting access to education based on appearance or religious beliefs. The legal victory for Marhguy and Nkrabea has set a precedent, sending a message about inclusivity and diversity in Ghana's educational system.