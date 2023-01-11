University bans indecent dressing, introduces dress code for students and staff

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Rev. Fr. Anieke, announced this on Tuesday while addressing staff and students of the institution upon their return from Christmas and New Year breaks.

“No student is expected to wear flippers, rugged jeans, coloured hair, long fingers, face caps or artificial eyelashes,” NAN quotes the Vice Chancellor as saying.

He registered his displeasure about most students and staff wearing t-shirts with unauthorised inscriptions, in breach of the school’s dressing code.

Emphasising that indecent appearance will no longer be tolerated by the university, Anieke warned that male students must comb their hair well or shave them to avoid being on the wrong side of the school’s code of conduct.