Video captures Dome Kwabenya PC, Mike Oquaye Jnr sharing chocolates in traffic

The candidate, who also serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the Free Zones Authority (FZA), was seen alongside some staff distributing cocoa products and ripe cocoa pods to passersby along the Osu Oxford street.
Mike Oquaye Jnr., the New Patriotic Party parliamentary candidate for Dome Kwabenya, has been captured on video distributing chocolates to commuters in anticipation of the 2024 Valentine's Day celebration in a move that has stirred both curiosity and controversy.
In the video, Oquaye Jnr. can be heard referencing health benefits associated with cocoa consumption. Quoting Dr. Amporful, he highlighted the potential advantages, stating, “Diabetic heart disease is a term for heart disease in people who have diabetes. If you have diabetes, you are much more likely to develop heart disease or have a stroke than people who do not have diabetes. Regular consumption of polyphenol-rich cocoa reduces the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.”
This gesture, however, has raised questions and drawn criticism from various quarters. While some view it as a thoughtful gesture in line with the spirit of Valentine's Day and Ghana's celebration of National Chocolate Day, others have expressed concerns about the implications, particularly in a political context.
Mike Oquaye Jnr.'s recent electoral victory adds another layer of significance to this gesture. Last month, he clinched the position of parliamentary candidate for Dome Kwabenya after defeating the incumbent MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo.
Valentine’s Day, celebrated on February 14th, is widely associated with expressions of love and affection, often symbolized by the exchange of chocolates and other gifts. In Ghana, this day also coincides with National Chocolate Day, a celebration that underscores the importance of cocoa to the nation's economy and cultural heritage.
As the video circulates on social media, it continues to spark discussions about the intersection of politics, health advocacy, and cultural traditions.
