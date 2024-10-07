Video captures NPP supporters in party T-shirts washing NDC campaign vehicle

What makes this political oddity even more interesting is the fact that the NPP women were wearing T-shirts with their party’s symbol boldly displayed while washing the campaign vehicle of the opposition candidate. Adding to the bizarreness of the gesture is the fact that they were wearing aprons bearing the image of Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP's presidential candidate.

It is unclear why the NPP supporters chose to wash the NDC candidate’s vehicle, what they hoped to achieve, or how their party in the Sekondi constituency in the Western Region would perceive this development.

However, a Ghanaian blog on X described the gesture as a demonstration of “peace, love, and respect” in diversity.

“Peace, love, and respect were demonstrated despite different political party affiliations, as some ladies who support the NPP washed the campaign vehicle of NDC parliamentary candidate Lawyer Blay Nyameke Armah in Sekondi,” the video was captioned.