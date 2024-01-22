The distressing footage, which has been circulating on various social media platforms, reveals a young man clad in a singlet mercilessly flogging and kicking the hijab-wearing woman. The victim is seen crying out in pain, trapped between the bed and a wall, with no means of escape from the vicious assault.
Video of man brutally assaulting woman believed to be his wife angers Ghanaians
An alarming video depicting a man brutally assaulting a woman believed to be his wife in their bedroom has ignited widespread outrage across Ghana, prompting fervent calls for the Ghana Police Service to launch a thorough investigation and apprehend the abusive individual responsible for the heinous act.
Recommended articles
In one harrowing moment captured on video, the woman attempts to flee the brutal attack, only to be kicked in the abdomen by the assailant, causing her to fall back into the confined space. The sheer brutality of the assault has shocked viewers, prompting an outpouring of condemnation and demands for justice.
The exact location of the incident remains unclear, and the identity of the person behind the camera is yet to be determined. However, speculation on social media suggests that the disturbing event might have taken place in the northern part of Ghana.
Accra-based Adom FM shared the distressing footage on social media, expressing their condemnation of the abuse with a poignant caption: "This is cruelty and inhuman; nobody has to go through this."
Social media platforms have been flooded with expressions of anger, and sadness, and calls for immediate action to bring the perpetrator to justice. Advocacy groups and concerned citizens are urging the Ghana Police Service to swiftly launch an investigation into the matter and ensure that the abusive man faces the consequences of his actions.
As the video continues to circulate, Ghanaians are united in their demand for justice and the protection of victims of domestic abuse. The incident has ignited a broader conversation about the urgent need for increased awareness, education, and legal measures to combat domestic violence in the country.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh