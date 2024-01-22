Video of man brutally assaulting woman believed to be his wife angers Ghanaians

In one harrowing moment captured on video, the woman attempts to flee the brutal attack, only to be kicked in the abdomen by the assailant, causing her to fall back into the confined space. The sheer brutality of the assault has shocked viewers, prompting an outpouring of condemnation and demands for justice.

The exact location of the incident remains unclear, and the identity of the person behind the camera is yet to be determined. However, speculation on social media suggests that the disturbing event might have taken place in the northern part of Ghana.

Accra-based Adom FM shared the distressing footage on social media, expressing their condemnation of the abuse with a poignant caption: "This is cruelty and inhuman; nobody has to go through this."

Social media platforms have been flooded with expressions of anger, and sadness, and calls for immediate action to bring the perpetrator to justice. Advocacy groups and concerned citizens are urging the Ghana Police Service to swiftly launch an investigation into the matter and ensure that the abusive man faces the consequences of his actions.