ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  filla

Video of officers of 2 security agencies fighting over suspect in court is a must watch

Andreas Kamasah

A scary drama at the Federal High Court of Nigeria between heavily armed officers of two security agencies over who should keep custody of a suspect left civilians in shock.

DSS operatives and prison officials fight over Godwin Emefiele's custody. [Channels TV]
DSS operatives and prison officials fight over Godwin Emefiele's custody. [Channels TV]

The incident occurred on Tuesday, July 25 when Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria was put before the court for the first time after being in detention for over a month without charge.

Recommended articles

The court presided over by Justice Nicholas Eweibo had granted bail to Emefiele, but ordered that he be kept in custody until he perfected the bail conditions.

It was at this point that operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and officials of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) started to split heads over which of them should keep the suspect.

A video published by Channels TV showed gun-wielding officials of the agencies engaging in a physical tussle with one another outside of the court premises in the full glare of bystanders who filmed the development with their mobile phones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the bystanders are heard in the video condemning the security officials for exhibiting unprofessionalism, screaming ‘Shame on you.’

According to pulse.ng, the officials of the Nigeria Correctional Service eventually decided to leave the court premises, while DSS operatives rearrested Emefiele.

The suspended CBN Governor was charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition on two counts and appeared in court.

In the first count, Emefiele is charged with violating Section 4 of the Firearms Act and Section 27 (1b) of the same Act by having a single-barrel shotgun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) without a license.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the second count, he is accused of violating Section 8 of the Firearms Act and Section 27 (1)(b)(ii) of the same Act by possessing 123 rounds of live ammunition (cartridges) without a license.

However, Emefiele entered a not-guilty plea to the accusations.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Watch how inhabitants of a house in Bortianor enter and exit using 2 ladders

Watch how inhabitants of a house in Bortianor enter and exit using ladders [Video]

Driver sentenced to 2 years imprisonment after insulting pastor in church

Driver jailed 2 years for insulting pastor in church, hiding his car (video)

Niyindeba Janvier and his wife, Nyirantezimana Domitila

She rejected me many times – Husband of woman with skin condition tells love story (video)

File photo: Penis-size-banana-picture

Penis stops growing at age 21, no medicine, exercise can make it bigger or longer – Doctor