Video of officers of 2 security agencies fighting over suspect in court is a must watch

The court presided over by Justice Nicholas Eweibo had granted bail to Emefiele, but ordered that he be kept in custody until he perfected the bail conditions.

It was at this point that operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) and officials of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) started to split heads over which of them should keep the suspect.

A video published by Channels TV showed gun-wielding officials of the agencies engaging in a physical tussle with one another outside of the court premises in the full glare of bystanders who filmed the development with their mobile phones.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the bystanders are heard in the video condemning the security officials for exhibiting unprofessionalism, screaming ‘Shame on you.’

According to pulse.ng, the officials of the Nigeria Correctional Service eventually decided to leave the court premises, while DSS operatives rearrested Emefiele.

The suspended CBN Governor was charged with illegal possession of firearms and ammunition on two counts and appeared in court.

In the first count, Emefiele is charged with violating Section 4 of the Firearms Act and Section 27 (1b) of the same Act by having a single-barrel shotgun (JOJEFF MAGNUM 8371) without a license.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the second count, he is accused of violating Section 8 of the Firearms Act and Section 27 (1)(b)(ii) of the same Act by possessing 123 rounds of live ammunition (cartridges) without a license.