The video 8:09-second video shows Superintendent George Asare, one of the officers implicated in the leaked audio is again seen in the latest video, plotting with former Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Alhaji Bugri Naabu to do away with the IGP.
‘When is he going? He’s delaying’ – New video of Supt. Asare, Bugri Naabu's plot to remove IGP
While the parliamentary Ad-Hoc committee probing the leaked audio of top police commissioners plotting to get rid of the current Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare is doing its work, a new video has emerged which also captures a plot to remove the IGP before August 2023.
Superintendent George Asare makes several accusations in the footage, one of which is that the IGP was to blame for the NPP's loss in the Assin North by-election.
The video has since gone viral and is currently in circulation on various online platforms.
Below is the conversation that ensued between Superintendent Asare and Bugri Naabu in the video, as transcribed by Ghanaweb:
Police: I said, send this man away. What did you do? The President is aware; they have gone to complain to him.
Bugri: ...I am telling you; everything will be okay.
Police: When is he going? He is delaying.
Bugri: Before August.
Police: Why August? What is in August?
Bugri: He said I should bring...
Police: But you haven't sent them. When is he going? He is delaying. This is not about somebody telling a lie; this is what happened at Assin North.
Meanwhile, the parliamentary Ad-Hoc committee chaired by lawmaker and lawyer Samuel Atta Akyea has said that it would be reviewing new footage that has been submitted to them to determine the way forward for the committee’s work.
