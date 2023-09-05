‘When is he going? He’s delaying’ – New video of Supt. Asare, Bugri Naabu's plot to remove IGP

Superintendent George Asare makes several accusations in the footage, one of which is that the IGP was to blame for the NPP's loss in the Assin North by-election.

The video has since gone viral and is currently in circulation on various online platforms.

Below is the conversation that ensued between Superintendent Asare and Bugri Naabu in the video, as transcribed by Ghanaweb:

Police: I said, send this man away. What did you do? The President is aware; they have gone to complain to him.

Bugri: ...I am telling you; everything will be okay.

Police: When is he going? He is delaying.

Bugri: Before August.

Police: Why August? What is in August?

Bugri: He said I should bring...

Police: But you haven't sent them. When is he going? He is delaying. This is not about somebody telling a lie; this is what happened at Assin North.