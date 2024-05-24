Watching ladies' beads can prolong lifespan of men - CEO of KAMA Group

Dr. Addo, a pharmacist and entrepreneur, explained that kidney diseases were less common among our forefathers.

He attributed this to the traditional practice where women wore waist beads that aroused their husbands' sexual desires. He lamented that modern women have largely abandoned this practice, potentially leading their husbands to use aphrodisiacs, which could harm their kidneys if overused.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

In his address, Dr. Addo emphasized the protective benefits of natural arousal through beads over the reliance on chemical aphrodisiacs. He urged women to revive this traditional practice to enhance their marital relationships and safeguard their husbands' health.

An accomplished entrepreneur, Dr. Addo has made significant contributions to the pharmaceutical industry in Ghana. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Pharmacy and a Master's Degree in Industrial Management from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Starting his career with a pharmaceutical shop in Kumasi in 1983, he later established the Kama Education Project, aimed at fostering entrepreneurial skills among young students.