Watching ladies' beads can prolong lifespan of men - CEO of KAMA Group

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Koforidua on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, Dr. Addo suggested that men who admire beads on women's waists might experience prolonged lives.
The Nkabomhene (Unity Chief) of the New Juaben Traditional Area and CEO of KAMA Group of Companies, Dr. Michael Agyekum Addo has made a noteworthy claim regarding the health benefits of traditional waist beads.
Dr. Addo, a pharmacist and entrepreneur, explained that kidney diseases were less common among our forefathers.
He attributed this to the traditional practice where women wore waist beads that aroused their husbands' sexual desires. He lamented that modern women have largely abandoned this practice, potentially leading their husbands to use aphrodisiacs, which could harm their kidneys if overused.
In his address, Dr. Addo emphasized the protective benefits of natural arousal through beads over the reliance on chemical aphrodisiacs. He urged women to revive this traditional practice to enhance their marital relationships and safeguard their husbands' health.
An accomplished entrepreneur, Dr. Addo has made significant contributions to the pharmaceutical industry in Ghana. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Pharmacy and a Master's Degree in Industrial Management from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).
Starting his career with a pharmaceutical shop in Kumasi in 1983, he later established the Kama Education Project, aimed at fostering entrepreneurial skills among young students.
Dr. Addo has also authored several books to inspire a 'can-do' attitude in the younger generation, further solidifying his role as a key figure in both the business and educational sectors in Ghana.