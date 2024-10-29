ADVERTISEMENT
Help me beg him to forgive me, I don’t want divorce - Wife asks court to beg husband

News Agency Of Nigeria

The husband told the court that he married his wife three years ago, but he’s now tired of the marriage due to lack of love and his wife’s non-submissiveness.

Wife begging husband for forgiveness

The wife said that she was still interested in the marriage, saying:

“I don’t want a divorce.

“Please sir, help me beg him to forgive me for anything I might have done wrong.”

The presiding Judge, Toyin Aluko, advised the wife to explore possible ways within the two families to settle the misunderstandings between them.

The court adjourned the case until January 14, for a report on the settlement efforts.

