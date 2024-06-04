Woman found alive at funeral home after being pronounced dead by doctors

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident, but Chief Deputy Ben Houchin stated that they have found no evidence of criminal intent by the nursing home.

Houchin called the case "very unusual," stating that he has never seen anything like it in his 31 years of service. He explained that Glantz had been in hospice care, and her death was anticipated.

A physician had seen her in the last seven days and was willing to sign the death certificate, and there was nothing suspicious at the time of the death.

Dr. Stephen Hughes, a senior lecturer in medicine at Anglia Ruskin University's School of Medicine, notes that such cases are rare but emphasizes that "death is a process."

He explains that sometimes somebody may look like they're dead but are not quite dead, and careful examination is necessary.

Doctors typically look for heart sounds or breathing effort for at least a minute before declaring someone dead, and some drugs can also slow down body processes, giving someone the false appearance of having passed away.

Glantz's current condition is unknown, but her family has been notified, and the funeral home staff handled the situation with care. This rare case highlights the importance of vigilance in medical care and the need for careful declaration of death.

This incident is not the first of its kind. In June last year, a 76-year-old woman in Ecuador was declared dead following a suspected stroke, placed in a coffin, and taken to a funeral parlor for a vigil ahead of her burial. Five hours later, she was found to be alive after the coffin was opened to change her clothes.