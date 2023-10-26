Woman saved from killing herself has been sentenced to death for attempted suicide

Sahara Reporters reports that she is scheduled to be executed next month (November).

“Unfortunately, she's in a delicate situation right now in Iraq because she attempted to take her own life and was saved but has been sentenced to be beaten to death next month (November) for attempting suicide,” the source is quoted to have said amid an appeal to the President Bola Tinubu-led government to intervene.

Sahara Reporters contacted Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), but its Head of Media, Abdurrahmaan Balogun Arab said the development had not come to their attention.

“We are not aware of it. Can a family member or anyone with details send a petition to admin@nidcom.gov.ng,” he is quoted to have said to Sahara Reporters in a text message.

This development comes not long after a Nigerian man was reportedly beaten to death by a group of Chinese in the Republic of the Philippines.

“They tied his hands up, covered and tied his mouth and was beaten blue-black until he gave up the ghost.

“This should never be allowed to get swept under the carpet regardless of the relationship between the Philippines and China!

“This is so inhuman and barbaric! I can’t even think straight at the moment cos of the horrific videos I’m getting right now from the hospital,” Michael Ojuola, a friend of the deceased who disclosed the incident wrote.

