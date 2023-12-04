According to a report by citinewsroom.com, it was initially thought that the woman died naturally in her sleep, but subsequently, it came to light that she was murdered through strangling.
Woman strangled to death in her sleep after being accused of witchcraft
Some unidentified individuals reportedly entered the room of a woman accused of being a witch, tied a rope around her neck, and strangled her to death in her sleep at Sagban, a community in the Yonyoo District of the North East region.
The news website further reports that the family of the murdered woman is demanding that her killers be found to face the rigors of the law.
In July of this year, Parliament passed an amendment to the Criminal and Other Offences Act, criminalizing accusations of witchcraft and the practices of witch-finders, among other related activities.
The bill is currently at the presidency, awaiting presidential assent to become law. The amendment to the law became imperative following the assault, killing, and ostracizing of some people, mostly women in Northern Ghana, by residents of their communities who accuse them of witchcraft.
Recently, the minority caucus in parliament wrongly accused President Akufo-Addo of violating the constitution by failing to assent and append his signature to the bill within the stipulated time frame.
Speaker Alban Bagbin was also misled to add his voice to the erroneous accusation. However, subsequently, the presidency responded to the accusations, rubbishing them and providing proof that the bill reached the President just a day before the matter was raised on the floor of parliament.
