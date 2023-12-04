Woman strangled to death in her sleep after being accused of witchcraft

The news website further reports that the family of the murdered woman is demanding that her killers be found to face the rigors of the law.

In July of this year, Parliament passed an amendment to the Criminal and Other Offences Act, criminalizing accusations of witchcraft and the practices of witch-finders, among other related activities.

The bill is currently at the presidency, awaiting presidential assent to become law. The amendment to the law became imperative following the assault, killing, and ostracizing of some people, mostly women in Northern Ghana, by residents of their communities who accuse them of witchcraft.

Recently, the minority caucus in parliament wrongly accused President Akufo-Addo of violating the constitution by failing to assent and append his signature to the bill within the stipulated time frame.