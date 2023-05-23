Woman with disability whose 4 kids have different fathers says men impregnated her and fled

Speaking to Afrimax English, Kansime said: “I have four kids, and all have four different fathers, and I don't even know their names or addresses.”

She recounted how some people told her subsequently that men have this interesting notion that sleeping with her would engender wealth and good luck, hence they always sweet-talk her to have their way and then flee.

What baffles her however is the fact that the men do not return to see their children if indeed sleeping with her opened doors of prosperity for them.

“They never return to see their children or support them.

“None of the men returned for one to know if they got the success they wanted. People say they always have one thing in mind: wealth and luck. They say it is the only ticket for making it in life,” Kansime cried.

Although she is physically challenged, she manages to provide for herself and the children. She is seeking help from the general public to make her life and those of her children comfortable. She has also entreated the estranged fathers of the various children to return to see them and help take care of them.