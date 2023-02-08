You are not a preacher, you are a witchdoctor – Prophet Oduro slams Kyiri Abosom

According to Prophet Oduro, the bravado, lack of remorse and shame with which his colleague admitted to the sexual immorality while on the pulpit was unbecoming of a man of God.

“Let this nonsense and the madness that has come into the body of Christ stop. For a preacher to stand on a pulpit to say that I have made a baby out of wedlock, what kind of nonsense is that?

“I am telling you that is not a church, that is a shrine. You are not a preacher, you are a witch doctor, you are an astrologer; a palm reader. You are a fetish,” the founder and leader of Alabaster International Ministries said while preaching to his congregation members.

He added that the manner in which Kyiri Abosom went about announcing the divorce to his wife and bragged about his infidelity was disrespectful to both God and the family of the woman.

“When a preacher stands in the pulpit to divorce a woman, that is disrespectful to the Holy Spirit and to womanhood. You took the woman from her parents so if you have respect as a man of God you will go back to and present your drink,” Prophet Oduro stated.

He went on further to lament the impunity with which Kyiri Abosom and other self-styled pastors continue to abuse the name of God, and the bad influence that their conducts have on their huge followers.

“Nobody is able to rebuke them. I told you there are foolish pastors and foolish churches in Ghana and the reason why we cannot rebuke them is that our laws and the people that manage it do not have the moral right whatsoever to rebuke anybody because they are also in that madness. And therefore, when the blind leads the blind, they both fall into a ditch.

“If you are in a church where the pastor is able to engage in adultery and boldly proclaim it, I am telling you that you are not in a church, you are in the lion’s den. Bad teachings can send you to hell.”