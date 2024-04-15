ADVERTISEMENT
You're now like Saul; God has abandoned you - Owusu-Bempah tells Akufo-Addo

Andreas Kamasah

Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah, the founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries, has fervently reminded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the paramount importance of rekindling his connection with God's righteous path.

Nana Addo with Owusu Bempah

Quoting his deep concerns, Reverend Owusu-Bempah lamented, "President Akufo-Addo’s heart has been hardened and departed from the path that made him find favour in the sight of God." Speaking passionately during a sermon at his church on Sunday, April 14, 2023, he expressed his regret that avenues for private communication with the President had been closed off, compelling him to take his message public.

Drawing parallels to biblical figures, Reverend Owusu-Bempah likened President Akufo-Addo's trajectory to that of King Saul, highlighting the perils of straying from divine guidance. "The heart he had before becoming president has changed. He is now like Saul," the Reverend remarked, underscoring the implications of deviating from God's will.

Despite the stern admonishment, Reverend Owusu-Bempah offered a glimmer of hope, urging President Akufo-Addo to utilize the remaining months of his presidency to rectify his course and leave behind a legacy of righteousness and service to the nation.

In a pointed critique, Reverend Owusu-Bempah addressed rumours of familial influence in governance decisions, cautioning against prioritizing personal allegiances over the welfare of the Ghanaian populace.

“Very soon your tenure will be over so I will be candid with you, you’ve veered off the path you started on. From where I sit, I no longer see the love you used to have for the country. I want you to know that you’ve changed. After your first four years, Ghanaians hailed you so what has changed now?

“It is alleged that Ken Ofori-Atta and Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko are the ones controlling the country now but Ghanaians did not vote for Ken Ofori-Atta and Gabby Otchere-Darko. You’ve let us down and allowed people to question the prophecies we gave prior to your arrival. You’ve changed. You no longer have love for the country. But it is not too late, you can still turn things around and ensure that you bow out on the high,” he emphasized, urging the President to realign his priorities with the aspirations of those who entrusted him with leadership.

The rift between Reverend Owusu-Bempah and President Akufo-Addo, once close allies, has deepened in recent times, with the clergyman citing unaddressed grievances and a sense of ingratitude from the presidential quarters. In a candid interview on Okay FM recently, Reverend Owusu-Bempah vowed never to forgive President Akufo-Addo over undisclosed issues, while also attributing his estrangement from the first family to the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

Watch Reverend Owusu-Bempah's sermon in the video below:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

