The cases were confirmed on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Ghana's Health minister Kwasi Agyemang-Manu made this known at an emergency press briefing organized by the Information ministry.

“Fellow Ghanaians, the Ministry of Health has confirmed two cases of COVID-19. The cases were confirmed on the 12th of March, 2020 and the first cases to be reported in Ghana.”

The statement continued: "The two individuals returned to Ghana from Norway and Turkey. So they are imported cases of COVID-19."

Both patients are currently under isolation and are stable.

The two are the first cases of the COVID-19 to test positive in Ghana after some 57 cases earlier proved negative.

More to follow...