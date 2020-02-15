The mourners, clad in red and black, with Nurses who are in their uniforms, could not hold back their tears as they filed past the lifeless body of the 37-year-old nurse.

Some of them, including Ruth's husband, Kweku Arhin, who were still in a state of shock said they were yet to come to terms with his death and called for justice for the deceased.

Mr. Arhin and Ruth had been married for 11 years and have three children.

Ruth Eshun laid to rest

The funeral ceremony was attended by all thirteen bodies within the nursing profession in Ghana with the leadership of their umbrella body, Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association.

Armed police officers have also been deployed to provide security at the well-attended event.

Ruth Eshun was found dead a few metres from her house at Sewua in the Bosomtwe District on Tuesday, February 4.

Reports say one person has been arrested in connection with the suspected murder.

A phone found at the scene of the crime was traced to the unidentified suspect.

Police in the Ashanti Region have secured a court order to check the mobile phone records of the only suspect arrested in connection with the murder of Ruth Eshun.

The suspect is currently in the custody of the police assisting in investigations.