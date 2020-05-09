According to the 36-year-old aspiring member of parliament, the baker known as ‘Aunty B’ sells bread at Ayawaso West Wuogon – the constituency he represents – but lacks a bigger oven so he decided to buy her a new one.

He said this will help her expand her business and possibly employ more people.

John revealed this in a tweet saying: “Every morning Aunty “B” uses a very small oven to bake loaves of bread to sell. We decided to get her a bigger one so she can expand her business and possibly employ more people. We are touching lives in Ayawaso West a step at a time.....”

He also took to Instagram to say: “We continue to support small scale businesses across the Ayawaso West constituency with the 200,000gh Covid-19 relief fund. Step by step we will touch more lives.”