In a video spotted by Pulse.co.gh, the former President was joined by other teams for this clean-up exercise.

The overgrown weeds obstruct the view of motorists, especially towards the roundabout which motivated Mr Mahama and his team to clear the area.

Few weeks ago, actor and politician, John Dumelo was also seen pushing a truck full of refuse after a cleanup exercise organised by the youth of Mempasem, a suburb of Accra.

John Dumelo, who is vying for Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentarian seat on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2020, was subsequently slammed by a section of the public as they argued he did so purposely for votes.