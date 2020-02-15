The accident is believed to have left some 51 people in various degrees of critical conditions.

According to a Joy News report, some of the passengers on board one of the vehicles involved in the accident were Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) students returning from the funeral of their headmaster, Theo Yaw John.

One of the victims said upon reaching Monkra, a passenger pleaded with the driver to stop so she could attend to nature’s call.

The passenger who gave her name only as Vivian said, the driver attempted to stop but because he was speeding he was not able to do so forcing the car to skid off the road into the gutters.

It is reported that the truck somersaulted twice.