According to the Ningo Prampram MP, Ghana is a sovereign country that can rely on its local produce in the absence of foreign aid hence the government should not succumb to pressures from any country to legalize LGBT+.

The NDC MP urged the Nana Addo led NPP government to take inspiration from the late President Atta-Mills who rejected aid from countries due to the conditions attached.

Atta Mills

Speaking on Metro TV's 'Good Morning Ghana' show, he opined that the government must rather enforce more strict laws that will criminalize the acts of the LGBT+ community.

“Let’s go the way of Nigeria, Uganda and Tanzania, let us have a specific law on homosexuality, banning and criminalizing it and placing it as a high crime in this country and it will be the way to go,” Sam George said.

He continued that, “the president and government should not be afraid of the intimidation that they won’t give us loans. If they won’t give us a loan, we will eat our yam and kenkey that we grow here and will add value to ourselves. Keep our cocoa and process it here and let us produce our own things here.”

Sam George graduates with Master’s Degree in Conflict, Peace and Security

“Nobody should hold us to ransom with cheap aid. Professor Mills of blessed memory said if your aide is going to be tied with these strings, take your aide, we will keep our country,” Sam George emphasized.