He had challenged the validity of the results as declared by the Electoral Commission.

The National Democratic Congress leader who was the party’s presidential candidate in the December 7 election had claimed in the petition that no candidate polled more than 50% of the total valid votes cast as required by the constitution.

He, therefore, urged the apex court to among other reliefs declare the declaration by the EC that the New Patriotic Party’s Nana Akuffo-Addo as the winner null and void.

However, after weeks of long legal arguments by all parties to the petition which included Mr. Mahama as the petitioner and the EC, the first respondent as well as President Akufo-Addo as the second respondent, the Supreme Court upheld the EC’s declaration of Akufo-Addo as having been validly elected.

READ ALSO: We must change the NDC leadership in Parliament; it's lost moral authority – Sammy Gyamfi

At the premises of the court where all parties normally addressed the media on the proceedings, the petitioners decided to deviate from the trend, saying Mr. Mahama himself would address the press later in the evening.

His legal team urged the press to converge on the former President’s office at 5 pm to carry his address to the rest of the Ghanaian populace.