1 dead, 7 injured in galamsey site shooting

According to report by JoyNews, the incident occurred when a member of a local security group, employed by Chinese miners, fired into a mining pit.
A tragic event has unfolded at an illegal mining (galamsey) site in Nyameadom in the Ashanti Region, resulting in the death of one woman.
The women were reportedly working in the pit, hoping to find leftover gold, when the guard attempted to disperse them by firing a warning shot. Unfortunately, the shot went astray, leading to the death of one, whilst seven others got injured.
As a result of the incident, angry locals set fire to an excavator belonging to the illegal miners. The injured were taken to hospitals for treatment, with two being referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and five remaining at the Mankranso Government Hospital.
Kwame Sefa Kayi warns of guns at galamsey sites
In an earlier report by Pulse Ghana, Kwami Sefa Kayi caution that the country risks raising rebels if the galamsey menace degrading the environment is not clamped down immediately.
According to him, a lot of the galamsey sites operates with guns which poses security risks to the country.
“You know what I fear? Do you know that we are creating a rebel armed force? We are creating rebels out of this (galamsey). So let’s say about four hundred people are wielding 100 guns; these galamseyers are armed. So, bit by bit, by the time we realise, they’ve turned into what is known as a ragtag army, who are soldiers not properly trained but are armed and know how to fire rifles.”
Meanwhile, there are growing concerns from various organisations, and people over galamsey activities and its degrading impact on the environment. Pressure groups religious organisations alike have staged protests in the past weeks to put pressure on the government to put a ban on galamsey. However, Ghanaians are yet to see an action from the government.