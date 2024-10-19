1 dead, 7 injured in galamsey site shooting

The women were reportedly working in the pit, hoping to find leftover gold, when the guard attempted to disperse them by firing a warning shot. Unfortunately, the shot went astray, leading to the death of one, whilst seven others got injured.

As a result of the incident, angry locals set fire to an excavator belonging to the illegal miners. The injured were taken to hospitals for treatment, with two being referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and five remaining at the Mankranso Government Hospital.

Kwame Sefa Kayi warns of guns at galamsey sites

In an earlier report by Pulse Ghana, Kwami Sefa Kayi caution that the country risks raising rebels if the galamsey menace degrading the environment is not clamped down immediately.

According to him, a lot of the galamsey sites operates with guns which poses security risks to the country.

“You know what I fear? Do you know that we are creating a rebel armed force? We are creating rebels out of this (galamsey). So let’s say about four hundred people are wielding 100 guns; these galamseyers are armed. So, bit by bit, by the time we realise, they’ve turned into what is known as a ragtag army, who are soldiers not properly trained but are armed and know how to fire rifles.”