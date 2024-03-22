1 in 5 Ghanaians lack access to clean drinking water; Northern Region most affected

In the Northern Region, the situation is particularly dire, with a staggering 32.1% of the population lacking adequate access to drinking water. Oti and North East regions follow closely, with 31.2% and 26.2% respectively, underscoring regional disparities in water accessibility.

In contrast, the Upper East and Ashanti regions boast lower percentages of individuals without adequate drinking water, standing at 14.0% and 14.5% respectively. However, these figures still highlight the persistent challenge of water scarcity across the nation.

These findings come as Ghana prepares to observe World Water Day on March 22, 2024, under the theme 'Water for Peace.' The theme underscores the critical role of water in promoting peace and sustainable development.

Additionally, the report highlights significant challenges faced by communities in accessing water sources, with 6.5% of the population traveling more than 30 minutes round-trip to obtain drinking water. Moreover, three in every five Ghanaians lack water on their premises, further complicating the issue.

Wealth disparities also play a significant role, with individuals in the poorest wealth quintile experiencing the lowest access to basic water services at 52.1%, compared to 97.9% in the highest wealth quintile. This disparity underscores the need for targeted interventions to ensure equitable access to clean water for all.

Furthermore, the report highlights treatment challenges, with a significant portion of the population using surface water or unimproved sources failing to treat their water, posing health risks and underscoring the need for improved water quality management.

As Ghana grapples with these challenges, access to reliable data remains crucial for informed decision-making and targeted interventions to address water scarcity issues effectively.