10 galamsey operators arrested including 3 Chinese in Oda River Forest Reserve

The operation was out to flush out illegal miners who had entered the Reserve with heavy machinery and had destroyed the forest cover and polluted water bodies through their illegal mining activities.

Pulse Ghana

The Forest Services Division Executive Director, Hugh Brown, the galamseyers were operating in seven compartments in the forest reserve, which is one of the designated red zones.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said "In addition, 10 excavators, 19 fuel tanks, nine power plants, two Chanfang machines, four motorbikes, five water pumping machines and seven wooden structures were demobilised."

Pulse Ghana

The team arrested 10 persons who gave their names as Michael Korsah, Basit Shizu, Amadu Musah, Prince Boakye, Amedodzi Kofi, Akwasi Adu and Shi Tiachao, who were arrested on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, arraigned before the Bekwai Circuit court on December 7, 2023.

Pulse Ghana

He said the remaining three - Bernard Sarkodie, Li Tauhai and Rao Shifa who were arrested on Thursday, December 7, 2023, appeared before the Court on December 8, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT