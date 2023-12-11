ADVERTISEMENT
10 galamsey operators arrested including 3 Chinese in Oda River Forest Reserve

Emmanuel Tornyi

The Bekwai Forest District of the Forest Services Division (FSD) of the Forestry Commission has arrested three Chinese, and seven Ghanaians who are engaged in galamsey activities in the Oda River Forest Reserve in the Amansie Central District.

Daily Graphic reports indicated that the three-day operation which was undertaken between Wednesday and Friday, December 6 and 8, 2023), formed part of the ongoing efforts by the Forestry Commission to clamp down on illegal mining activities popularly known as galamsey in the forest reserves across the country.

The operation was out to flush out illegal miners who had entered the Reserve with heavy machinery and had destroyed the forest cover and polluted water bodies through their illegal mining activities.

The Forest Services Division Executive Director, Hugh Brown, the galamseyers were operating in seven compartments in the forest reserve, which is one of the designated red zones.

He said "In addition, 10 excavators, 19 fuel tanks, nine power plants, two Chanfang machines, four motorbikes, five water pumping machines and seven wooden structures were demobilised."

The team arrested 10 persons who gave their names as Michael Korsah, Basit Shizu, Amadu Musah, Prince Boakye, Amedodzi Kofi, Akwasi Adu and Shi Tiachao, who were arrested on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, arraigned before the Bekwai Circuit court on December 7, 2023.

He said the remaining three - Bernard Sarkodie, Li Tauhai and Rao Shifa who were arrested on Thursday, December 7, 2023, appeared before the Court on December 8, 2023.

He said all 10 suspects have been remanded into police custody for one week.

